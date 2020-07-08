A Citrus Heights man charged with attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm on a person, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence had his arraignment continued to another date.
On Saturday at around 3:30 a.m. Brandon Joseph Carper, 37, allegedly fired shots toward victims in the Grays Beach area along the river following a fight.
No one was injured and Carper was arrested, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah. He was booked into Yuba County Jail on Saturday.
Carper appeared in Yuba County Superior Court on Wednesday from the Yuba County Jail via video conference. Judge Julia Scrogin said he faces up to life in prison on the attempted murder charge and up to 19 years on the assault with a semi-automatic firearm charge. Attorney Roberto Marquez appeared on behalf of Carper’s attorney Philip Cozens. Marquez said it was Cozens’s belief that Carper should be released because he had not been arraigned in accordance with his constitutional rights.
Scrogin said she believed that was not the case but that Cozens could file a motion. Marquez said Cozens wanted the arraignment continued to a later date so he could be present. The arraignment was continued to July 22 at 3 p.m. Carper remains in custody on $2 million bail. Scrogin increased it from $1 million on Wednesday.