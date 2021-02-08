Community residents had posted images on social media of mail and package thieves and a recent call for a residential burglary put Marysville police in contact with a suspect.
Bobby Wayne Heffley, 44, Oroville, appeared in Yuba County Superior Court on Monday from Yuba County Jail via video conference. He pleaded not guilty to a Feb. 2 burglary.
He is now also a suspect in several mail and package theft cases in Yuba and Sutter counties, according to a Marysville Police Department press release.
While investigating the burglary, MPD learned of Heffley’s involvement in other alleged crimes in the area. Community members had posted photos and videos depicting the suspects of mail and package thefts and the vehicles used in the crimes. One suspect drove a late 1990s green Dodge Durango, according to the release.
On Friday, a patrol officer spotted a vehicle that matched that description and conducted a traffic stop. The driver matched the description of the suspect and Heffley was arrested for burglary. A passenger in the car was cited for drug related charges.
“Our detectives will be reaching out to allied agencies to provide them with the information we gathered through our investigation,” the release stated. “It is our hope that this information can help solve additional cases in the surrounding area.”
Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter denied Heffley’s release on his own recognizance and set a prehearing conference for Feb. 17. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 19 at 9 a.m.