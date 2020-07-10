A Yuba City man charged with attempted burglary, carjacking, cruelty to an elder, fleeing a peace officer, and resisting arrest by an executive officer waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Gurwinder Singh, 24, was arrested on June 23 after he allegedly pulled a knife on a 75-year-old woman and demanded her car keys. Singh fled the 700 block of Lincoln Road in the vehicle and was located by the Yuba City Police Department near the intersection of Highway 99 and Franklin Avenue. An officer tried to make a traffic stop but Singh continued to flee.
He left the vehicle in a cul-de-sac on Birchwood Court after a short pursuit and jumped a fence. He was apprehended in a residential backyard after officers used a Taser. The victim was not injured in the incident.
On Friday, Singh appeared in Sutter County Superior Court for his preliminary hearing. His attorney Michael Sullinger from the Sutter County Public Defender’s Office told the court that he wished to speak with his client prior to the hearing. After speaking with Singh, Sullinger informed the court that Singh wished to waive his right to a preliminary hearing. At a preliminary hearing a judge decides if there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.
Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Adam McBride said he and Sullinger are in negotiations about a resolution to the case and that an offer from the prosecution is still available. Singh is next scheduled to appear on Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. for arraignment on the information. As of late Friday, Singh remained in Sutter County Jail on $251,000 bail.