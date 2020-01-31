The jury trial for an man charged with 17 felony counts, including human trafficking, pimping and kidnapping, continued in Sutter County Friday.
Archie L. Thompson, 29, was allegedly part of a human trafficking operation in 2016 involving an unidentified recent high-school graduate. He appeared in Sutter County Superior Court Friday for the third day of his trial, with Judge David Ashby presiding.
Thompson is also charged with robbery, procuring another person for the purpose of prostitution and threats to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury.
The victim was cross-examined by Thompson’s attorney, Steve Whitworth, who asked her to recount the series of events which transpired while she was allegedly kidnapped. There was also testimony from California Highway Patrol officer Zachary Farris.
Whitworth presented photo evidence projected on a screen, showing the victim in photographs with people allegedly involved in the kidnapping, as well as a photo of Thompson’s arm displaying a tattoo, and the victim in the background of the photo -- questioning whether she was held against her will or not.
Both Whitworth and Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry (who was a deputy district attorney for Sutter County when the case was opened) questioned the victim about text message conversations, which were printed for the victim to read. The victim said the messages were sent from a number using her name, but that she “definitely did not” send the messages.
The victim testified that she was in a car in Yuba City Dec. 2, 2016, when a car pulled in front of her. She said Thompson got into her vehicle and pointed a firearm at her head.
She said she was then taken to a house in Yuba City, before leaving with Thompson and three others in a car to drive to Antioch. She testified that she felt she was kidnapped and not able to leave the situation.
While driving to Antioch, the car was stopped by Farris, who testified Friday morning that he pulled over the black BMW for having expired tags. He said he ran the license of the driver, Thompson, and the license came back as expired, so he had Thompson switch drivers and then responded to a higher-priority call.
Farris testified that none of the three females in the car, including the victim, called for help during the stop. The victim testified during cross examination that she did not say anything to the CHP officer, but admitted it would have been a good opportunity.
After the CHP stop, the victim testified she was forced to take a Xanax pill, commonly prescribed for anxiety, before arriving at a hotel in Antioch.
On Dec. 3, she was able to leave the hotel and maker her way to a local Dairy Queen and called 911. According to previous Appeal-Democrat reports, when Antioch police responded, the victim told officers she had been offered a job giving massages by Thompson and another woman.
Thompson allegedly had initiated contact with the victim earlier in the year 2016 – it had been reported she was flown to Utah and Arizona. While in Arizona, it was reported, she was told she would be having sex with clients for money. She refused at first, but she was threatened and her contact with family was monitored.
She had also spoken with Salt Lake City police during an investigation into a post on the website “Backpage.com” (now shut down) in their jurisdiction. In that interview, she said her pimp was in California and she was in Utah to earn money performing acts of fellatio. She had been estranged from her family, and this had been a way to be off the street and earning money. But the money wasn’t hers to keep.
The trial will resume Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court.