A Linda man currently in Yuba County Jail was charged with murder after his infant son died in the hospital following alleged abuse.
The child died Thursday night in the intensive care unit at UC Davis Medical Center after injuries allegedly sustained from his father, Eric Montejano, on Dec. 20, 2019 -- when the baby was five weeks old. Montejano remains in custody, and his bail was increased from $125,000 to $1 million.
Montejano, 22, appeared in Yuba County Superior Court Friday for a motion to amend the charges. The motion, filed by Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello, adds one count of second degree murder to Montejano’s previous charges of child abuse likely to produce great bodily injury or death and dissuading a witness from prosecuting.
Montejano’s attorney entered not guilty and denial pleas on his behalf. Judge Julia Scrogin ordered the motion to amend the complaint to be filed.
Montejano is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-hearing conference Feb. 5 at 9 a.m.
Montejano was arrested, following a Yuba County Sheriff’s investigation after the baby was brought into Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital with head injuries. The Appeal-Democrat previously reported that the baby and his mother were dropped off at the hospital at around 2:45 a.m. by Montejano.
A criminal protective order was signed Dec. 23, barring Montejano from having any contact with the child’s mother.
A GoFundMe page has been established for the child’s funeral costs. For details, search the site for “Eric Montejano Jr.”