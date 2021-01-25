A Marysville man who pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and assault with a firearm wants to withdraw his plea, according to Yuba County Public Defender Brian Davis.
William Joseph Henson, 35, appeared in Yuba County Superior Court on Monday for what was scheduled to be his sentencing.
On June 30, 2020, Henson allegedly left an East Linda motel after a dispute and returned with an AR-15 style rifle and shot, from his vehicle, at a female victim sitting in her car in the parking lot. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries from shrapnel caused by a bullet hitting the dashboard.
As Henson fled the scene, driving 80 miles per hour, he struck Michael Sanchez, 44, of Yuba City, who was sitting on his motorcycle at a red light. Sanchez was killed and Henson abandoned the car and rifle a quarter mile from the scene. Henson was arrested Aug. 6, 2020.
He allegedly committed those crimes while on probation for child endangerment and attempted vehicle theft.
He pleaded no contest to non-premeditated murder and assault with a firearm on Dec. 3, 2020, and faced 15 years to life in prison.
On Monday, Davis told the court that Henson would like to withdraw his plea but said he does not believe there is a legal basis for withdrawing the plea. Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter appointed attorney Philippa Lauben to look over the case to determine if there is a legal basis for Henson to withdraw his plea.
Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry asked the court to proceed with sentencing on Monday because members of Sanchez’s family and the victim who Henson shot at were present in court. Because of the severity of charges facing Henson, Wirtschafter granted the request to continue to another date.
At a hearing on Feb. 16, Lauben will submit a motion to withdraw the plea, ask for more time to evaluate the case, or Henson will be sentenced. Henson remains in Yuba County Jail without bail.