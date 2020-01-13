A Red Bluff man charged with a total of eight felony counts, which include sex crimes, burglary, and furnishing a minor with marijuana, had his jury trial set for June 16 in Sutter County Superior Court.
Russell Federspiel, 49, has been held in Sutter County Jail on $500,000 bail since his arrest on June 28, 2018, for alleged crimes that were committed in 2017.
His charges include three counts of aggravated rape of a minor under 14 years old, rape by force, two counts of burglary, and two counts of furnishing a minor under 14 years old with marijuana. In addition, he faces six counts of lewd acts with a minor under 14 years old, which are included with some of the above counts and some that stand on their own.
Six sentence enhancements are included with the charges.
Federspiel appeared in court Monday and had his jury trial set in Sutter County Superior Court. Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Adam McBride told the court he estimated the case to take seven days.