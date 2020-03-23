A Meridian man suspected of killing two people while driving distracted will have his jury trial set in May.
In February 2018, Jacob Correia,19, was allegedly speeding west on Highway 20 and was distracted by his cell phone when he collided into the back of a pickup truck and swerved into the eastbound lane where he collided with another pickup truck. Jose Velazquez-Garcia, 48, and Deysi Reyes, 58, both of Colusa were killed in the collision, according to Appeal archives.
Correia was charged in May 2019 with two counts of murder and one count of vehicular manslaughter. He was released on his own recognizance at his arraignment and has been out of custody ever since. At his preliminary hearing in January of this year, the court dismissed the two counts of murder after Sutter County Superior Court Judge David Ashby found insufficient cause to try Correia for murder.
Correia appeared in court on Monday with his attorney Roberto Marquez. A trial setting conference was scheduled for May 18 at 1:30 p.m. to set the date for his jury trial regarding the remaining charge of vehicular manslaughter.