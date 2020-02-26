A man convicted in the late 1970s of murder and other charges in Yuba County was sentenced in Sutter County last week to three years probation along with time in the county jail for drug and weapons charges.
Robert William Yore, 75, of Magalia, was arrested in Sutter County for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possessing ammunition, possessing heroin, and driving under the influence of drugs on Sept. 28, 2018.
On Dec. 11, 1976, Yore and another man, Robert Kevin White, nicknamed “Crab,” went to a duplex in the 1700 block of C St., in Marysville intending to rob the occupants of that residence of heroin they knew was there. Upon entering the apartment, White held those inside at gunpoint and Yore brandished a knife. White shot one of the people in the apartment -- Stephen Dollar, 26, of Yuba City -- in the back with the bullet traveling through Dollar’s heart killing him, according to court documents.
Yore and White left the apartment with approximately $1,000 worth of heroin. The Marysville Police Department arrested Yore after the man who drove Yore and White to and from the C Street apartment came forward in exchange for immunity.
The informant said after Yore and White exited the apartment and got back into the car Yore said “Crab (expletive) up and shot the guy,” according to court documents. Yore was arrested at his Marysville home on Dec. 20, 1976, and booked into Yuba County Jail. According to probation’s report at the time of his arrest in 1976, Yore had been arrested on more than 10 prior occasions, including once in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. in 1972 for attempted murder, under the name James William Herring.
Yore’s trial began in Yuba County in late June of 1977. A criminologist was called to testify for the defense and said Yore was in a state of toxic psychosis during the time the crime was committed. Prosecutors had a psychiatrist who evaluated Yore testify during the trial. He said Yore had little or no conscience and was suffering from a “retarded conscience development” and had little impulse control, according to court documents.
The jury found Yore guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of robbery on July 7, 1977. The defense’s motion for a mistrial was denied and Yore was sentenced in August of 1977. He was sent to California State Prison Solano in Vacaville, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Information Officer Joe Orlando. Yore was released on parole in March of 1991 and ended his time on parole in October of 1993.
Yore appeared out of custody in Sutter County Court on Feb. 18 with white hair and a white beard and hunched over a walker as he made his way to the seat next to his attorney. He had been released on his own recognizance on Oct. 4, 2018, after his arrest.
He pleaded no contest on Dec. 30, 2019, to being a former felon in possession of a firearm, possessing heroin, and driving under the influence of drugs.
Judge Laura Davis sentenced Yore to three years probation with the conditions that he is not to own firearms or deadly weapons and must complete a three-month DUI first offender program.
Davis also ordered Yore to serve two days in the county jail. Yore’s attorney asked the court to put Yore’s turn-in date out four weeks due to his “significant medical conditions.” Yore must turn himself in to Sutter County Jail by 7 p.m. March 17.