A Yuba City man recently convicted on three felony counts stemming from a 2016 child sex sting operation was also found guilty of insurance fraud in San Mateo County.
Derek Rudd pleaded no contest last week to one misdemeanor count of insurance fraud in San Mateo County Superior Court. He was found guilty and was sentenced to 10 days in county jail, two years probation and fined $245 dollars.
He is scheduled for sentencing in Sutter County on Nov. 1 and must declare how he will serve his time for the San Mateo conviction by Nov. 16.
Rudd, on Sept. 23, 2014, lost control of his 2014 Audi Q5 while exiting Highway 101 and crashed into a light pole, according to a press release from the California Department of Insurance.
The next day, Rudd enrolled in a new insurance policy – his previous policy had lapsed because of nonpayment. On Sept. 30, he reported to his new insurer that he was involved in an accident just hours after his new policy went into effect.
Rudd told his insurance company he attempted to avoid another vehicle and swerved, losing control and crashing into a guard rail. The claim was denied by the insurer before any payment was made, according to the press release.
Rudd is awaiting sentencing in Sutter County for attempted sex or lewd acts with a child, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts, and unlawful contact with a minor. He faces up to four years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.
“If he’s already sentenced in San Mateo County then we don’t do anything with his sentence, so most likely those two sentences will just run concurrent to one another,” said Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Adam McBride.
The San Mateo District Attorney, Stephen Wagstaffe, said Rudd has until Nov. 16 to tell the San Mateo County sheriff’s office whether he will serve his 10 days in jail consecutively or participate in the sheriff’s alternative work program.
“You can go in and do the 10 days straight or have it strung-out over three weekends,” Wagstaffe said of the work program.
McBride said Rudd could serve his 10 days as part of his sentence in Sutter County, but he would have to make those arrangements between the two the jails himself.