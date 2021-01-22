A Live Oak man serving three years probation and one year in Sutter County Jail for vehicular manslaughter will have to pay $112,671.17 to one of the victims of a five-car collision.
Omer Gorsi, 26, was sentenced in October after pleading guilty to one count of vehicular manslaughter for his part in a crash that killed Stephanie Gonzalez, 12, of Wheatland, in June 2019. Gorsi was texting while driving his Ford F-250 at around 55 miles per hour on Highway 99, south of Clark Road. He crashed into the back of an Acura Integra that was going 15 miles per hour due to traffic.
Jorge Yanez-Perez, the driver of the Acura and passenger Erica Vargas were hospitalized with major injuries. At the sentencing hearing, Gorsi was ordered to pay approximately $20,000 in victim restitution. Friday’s hearing was about whether Gorsi would have to pay restitution for the medical expenses of Yanez-Perez.
Yanez-Perez was in a coma for a week and spent a month in the hospital. He needed brain surgery, suffered from memory loss and now requires almost constant care, according to a statement from Yanez-Perez that was read in court in October.
Friday’s hearing was not a contested hearing as the district attorney’s office and Gorsi’s attorney submitted a stipulation to victim restitution in the amount of $112,671.17, according to Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich.
The restitution covers the cost of medical bills, air lift, ambulance, lost wages from being unable to work, and other out of pocket expenses. Gorsi remains in Sutter County Jail.