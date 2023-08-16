The Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that a 59-year-old man died after a collision near Forbestown Road on Tuesday with another vehicle driven by a Dobbins man accused of driving while impaired.

According to a CHP accident report, Kalob Rice, 22, of Dobbins was driving a Dodge Ram southbound on Quincy La Porte Road, south of Forbestown Road, at an undetermined speed. A 59-year-old man from Clipper Mills was driving a Chevrolet Blazer northbound on the same road also at an undetermined speed. 

