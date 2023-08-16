The Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that a 59-year-old man died after a collision near Forbestown Road on Tuesday with another vehicle driven by a Dobbins man accused of driving while impaired.
According to a CHP accident report, Kalob Rice, 22, of Dobbins was driving a Dodge Ram southbound on Quincy La Porte Road, south of Forbestown Road, at an undetermined speed. A 59-year-old man from Clipper Mills was driving a Chevrolet Blazer northbound on the same road also at an undetermined speed.
Both vehicles collided head on, and as result of the collision, the older driver sustained fatal injuries, the report said.
Rice allegedly showed signs of drug impairment and was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He was taken to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville to treat moderate injuries sustained as a result of the collision.
Following his release from the hospital, he was booked into Yuba County Jail, the report said.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Area Office at 530-645-6200. The Yuba County Sheriff-Coroner will release the name of the deceased once proper notifications have been made.