A man died Thursday in the Feather River while trying to avoid capture by officers who suspected him of stealing a coin machine from a laundry facility.
It was reported that the machine was stolen around 6 a.m. from the wall of Coin Op Laundry in the 400 block of Palora Ave., Yuba City, according to a news release from Yuba City Police.
At about 9 a.m. it was reported that a man was smashing what was believed to be the coin box into a light pole, evidently trying to break it open, in the area of Wilbur Avenue and Franklin Avenue. The suspect drove off in a truck.
A Yuba City officer caught up with the truck as it entered the Yuba City boat docks and the suspect drove down the boat ramp and into the river. He got out of the truck and swam to the east bank of the river, but Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies confronted him. He refused to surrender and re-entered the water.
The Yuba City Fire Department water rescue team was at the scene and pulled the suspect out of the river after he went under. He was transported to a local hospital and life saving measures were performed, but he was later pronounced dead by medical staff.
As of Thursday afternoon the suspect had not been identified, according to the release.
The Yuba City boat docks were closed as the truck was removed from the water and remained closed the rest of Thursday, Yuba City Police Department Lt. Jim Runyen said. The incident is still under investigation.