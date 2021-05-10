Alcohol is suspected to have led to a Yuba City man losing control of his vehicle and driving off of a Yuba-Sutter bridge to his death on Saturday.
At around 10:30 a.m., a Plumas Lake resident out walking his dog located a badly damaged vehicle over the side of a drainage ditch, according to California Highway Patrol.
An investigation determined that Brayan Cruz, 23, had been driving a 2005 Honda Civic southbound on River Oaks Boulevard south of Minories Drive at an extremely high rate of speed. For unknown reasons, Cruz couldn’t make the turn in the roadway and left the west edge of the road, jumped the curb and struck a light pole. Cruz continued south and struck a concrete wall that caused the Honda to become airborne. It then struck a steel bridge railing before careening 150 feet to its point of rest below the bridge and River Oaks Boulevard, according to CHP.
Cruz died from his injuries in the crash.