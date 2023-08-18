The Yuba County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Friday that a man reportedly drowned Thursday in an area known as “Beer Can Beach,” located just above the Simpson Lane Bridge in Marysville.

Katy Goodson, public information officer for the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, said sheriff’s deputies responded at about 4:30 p.m. to a mutual aid call from the Marysville Police Department to help locate a man who reportedly went missing underwater while attempting to cross the river near what is called Beer Can Beach.

