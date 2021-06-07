A man last seen struggling to swim in the area of the 10th Street Bridge was found dead Monday, according to the Yuba City Police Department.
At around 11 a.m. Monday, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office boat and dive team continued a search from the previous day and found the body of a 23-year-old male. His name had not been released as of late Monday due to pending notification of his next of kin.
On Sunday around 2:45 p.m., YCPD responded to the Feather River Parkway in the 100 block of Sumner Street for a man last seen swimming in the area of the 10th Street Bridge who appeared to be struggling to swim. Witnesses reported seeing the man going under the water and not resurfacing.
The Yuba City Fire Department assisted with engines and its swift water rescue team, and the YCSO boat team provided assistance with the search as well. The search was halted on Sunday night after it got dark, and the man had not been located.
The search resumed on Monday around 8:30 a.m. Witnesses on scene said the man was their co-worker who was from New York but currently working in the Yuba-Sutter area, according to YCPD.