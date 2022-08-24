According to the California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter office, a Brownsville man was found dead inside his vehicle on Wednesday in the foothills area of Yuba County.

Officials with the CHP said officers were called at about 2 p.m. to Willow Glen Road south of Pine Ridge Road to assist the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department with a vehicle collision that one of their deputies located. When officers arrived, they found a deceased male driver. That driver, who was not named, was identified as a 58-year-old Brownsville man who was driving a 2004 gray Ford Ranger.

