A San Francisco man who authorities said was responsible for the death of a Marysville woman in January 2021 after a high-speed collision in Marysville, was found guilty by a Yuba County jury on Tuesday of second degree murder, among other charges.

According to Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry, Dominik Oshay Cash was found guilty of the second degree murder of Dawn Loralee Ritter of Marysville. Cash also was found guilty of charges that included reckless evasion, fleeing the scene of a collision, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, vandalism, and driving on a suspended license. Cash is currently being held without bail pending his sentencing. Curry said Cash faces a potential 21 years to life prison sentence.

Tags

Recommended for you