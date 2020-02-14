The jury in a pimping, human trafficking trial found the defendant guilty of many of the 17 charges against him.
A verdict was reached Friday evening in Sutter County Superior Court.
Archie Thompson, 29, was found guilty of kidnapping with the intent to commit extortion, human trafficking of one of the victims, pimping four people and pandering three people.
He is facing a sentence of up to life in prison.
Thompson will next appear in court for sentencing, April 10, in Sutter County Superior Court.