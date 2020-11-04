A jury found a Yuba City man guilty on all four counts related to the 2013 murder of a 94-year-old Yuba City woman.
Armando Arias Cuadras, 31, was found guilty of first-degree murder, torture, aggravated mayhem, and first-degree burglary. Cuadras was arrested in April 2019 after his DNA matched blood found in the home of Leola Shreves, who was brutally murdered.
Shreves’ neighbor Michael Alexander was originally arrested and charged with the murder. He spent more than three years in custody before being released due to lack of evidence. Alexander sued Sutter County and settled for $50,000.
The jury began deliberating Tuesday afternoon and returned its verdict Wednesday morning.
The trial started on Oct. 23 after four days of jury selection. It was delayed three days during the week of Oct. 26 after an individual in court during the first week of the trial reported feeling flu-like symptoms to the court. The trial resumed on Oct. 29 and both sides rested on Monday.
During the trial, Sutter County Assistant District Attorney Jana McClung argued that Cuadras and Alexander worked together to commit the murder.
“This was a case of ‘and’ not ‘or,’” McClung said during her closing argument Tuesday.
When asked Wednesday if that meant new charges against Alexander would be forthcoming, District Attorney Amanda Hopper said, “There has been no new evidence brought to light regarding Michael Alexander.”
Cuadras will be sentenced on Dec. 18 at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court. He has been in custody since April 11, 2019.