An Olivehurst man charged with attempted murder, arson, and making criminal threats is headed to trial after a Yuba County Superior Court judge found there was enough evidence to hold him to answer on all charges.
Djay Joel, 43, was arrested in May after allegedly setting fire to a bed inside a residence. A woman was in the bed and the incident occurred during a domestic dispute. The victim was uninjured and escaped, but the fire destroyed the home in the 5500 block of South Gledhill Avenue, Olivehurst.
Joel’s preliminary hearing began Friday with four Yuba County Sheriff’s Office deputies, a sheriff’s office detective and a Cal Fire captain testifying. The captain’s testimony was not completed Friday so the hearing was scheduled to resume Tuesday at 10 a.m. According to Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Naylor, the hearing was completed by 11 a.m.
Joel will next appear in court for an arraignment on the information on Oct. 13 at 9 a.m. He has been in custody since May 11 and is currently being held without bail.