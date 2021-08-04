Yuba County Superior Court Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter ruled there was enough evidence to hold a man to answer on 13 counts related to an attempted murder incident that occurred in Oregon House in March, according to Deputy District Attorney Ashley Tuft.
Zachary P. Williams, 39, has been in custody since April for being one of three men allegedly involved in a shooting off Begonia Way and Saagennah Trail. After a preliminary hearing concluded on Monday, Wirtschafter ruled that Williams could be tried for inflicting corporal injury, false imprisonment, rape by force, sexual penetration by force, sodomy by force, oral copulation by force, kidnapping, burglary, making criminal threats, attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, torture, and assault with a firearm on a person.
On March 23, a victim of an alleged attempted homicide arrived at the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office to report that a shooting had taken place overnight. The female victim who reported the shooting had a gunshot wound to her arm and was transported to the hospital. The SWAT team responded to the area of the alleged shooting and found a second victim.
The Merced Police Department located and arrested Williams on April 2. On April 14, Robby Lepird, 31, and Jesse Feamster, 22, were arrested by the Stockton California Highway Patrol for their part in the incident.
Williams is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 23 for an arraignment on the information. He remains in custody and is ineligible for bail.
Lepird and Feamster are scheduled to have their preliminary hearing on Aug. 9. They both remain in Yuba County Jail on $1 million bail.