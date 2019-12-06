federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment Thursday against a man arrested in Yuba County earlier this year for several weapons charges.
Darrel Kieth Higginbotham, 53, of Fernley, Nevada, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, said U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott in a Dept. of Justice news release.
According to court documents, on Feb. 28, Yuba County Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a prowler attempting to enter a home in Olivehurst. When deputies arrived, they found Higginbotham near the home. A pat-down revealed a .45-caliber handgun in his jacket pocket that was cocked, with the hammer back, and loaded with one round in the chamber and seven in the magazine.
In addition to the handgun, Higginbotham had 10 firearms, including two short-barreled AR-15 rifles, a shotgun, and multiple handguns in his truck. All of the firearms were loaded or had loaded ammunition magazines nearby.
Higginbotham had been convicted previously of violent felonies and had a domestic violence restraining order against him. The convictions and the restraining order prohibit his possession of firearms under federal law, according to the news release.
The following day, March 1, after Higginbotham was released on bail, he visited a storage facility. After securing a search warrant, deputies searched Higginbotham’s unit and found 15 additional firearms, including another AR-15 rifle, three shotguns, and multiple handguns. Again, deputies found most of the firearms loaded.
Assistant U.S. Attorney James Conolly is prosecuting the case.
“If convicted, Higginbotham faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count,” it was stated in the news release. “Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”
The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.
The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017, according to the news release, as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime. To learn more about Project Safe Neighborhoods, go to www.justice.gov/psn.