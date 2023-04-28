CHP

The Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol said Friday that a 24-year-old man was found hiding in a Yuba City home’s hot tub after a pursuit that started on State Route 20 east of Marysville Road in Yuba County.

According to an accident report, a CHP officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Cristobal Alejandro Barboza at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Yuba County Jail records show that Barboza is 24 years old. 

