A man was arrested in Yuba City, last week, after he was allegedly found in possession of explosives, burglary tools and paraphernalia.
Carlos Alvarado, 33, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Deputies, who were responding to reports of a suspicious person in the area of the 100 block of Second Street in Yuba City, according to a Sutter County Sheriff’s Department press release.
Alvarado was arrested for one felony count of possessing a destructive device near a habitation, and two misdemeanor counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of burglary tools.
Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said the explosives recovered were two homemade explosive devices, known as Molotov cocktails.
Smallwood said any alleged plans or motives for the explosives are unknown.
Alvarado is being held in Sutter County Jail on $500,000 bail.
He is scheduled for a pre-preliminary hearing Jan. 8 at 1:30 p.m. in Sutter County Superior Court.