After the death of a man Friday night in an alleged hit-and-run incident in the Habitat for Humanity parking lot in Marysville, his family has been seeking answers about why their loved one was killed and who was responsible.
Tracy Moreland said Wednesday that her son, 29-year-old Anson R. Allen, was intentionally run over Friday at about 8:30 p.m. while riding his bike.
According to Adam Barber with the Marysville Police Department, officers were called to the parking lot of Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore at 202 D St. for a bicyclist struck by a vehicle. Barber said initial reports indicated that Allen was allegedly hit by a tan midsize SUV traveling through the parking lot at a high rate of speed. He said the SUV allegedly struck Allen, who also went by Anson Moreland, and fled the area without stopping.
Barber said the Marysville Police Department is “actively” investigating the case and following potential leads. However, Allen’s family said their attempts to work with detectives or get answers have been unsuccessful.
Moreland, who had two sons and a daughter, said her youngest daughter, Ashley Moreland, called Tracy Moreland at her home in North Bend, Ore., at about 11:55 p.m. Friday night informing the mother that her eldest son, Allen, was dead.
A friend of Allen’s, Matthew Wise, called 911 and stayed with Allen as he passed away, Tracy Moreland said. Wise told the family that he believed Allen was hit intentionally.
“Matthew, the person who’s with him, said that they came from this part of the parking lot and floored it to run over both of them and he managed to get out of the way,” Moreland said. “Matthew got out of the way and Anson got hit with both tires.”
Moreland and Allen’s sister, Shi Rae, said they were told that the vehicle that allegedly hit Allen was a beige or tan Chevrolet Tahoe.
Moreland said while Wise said he didn’t know why Allen was hit, she was told that the male passenger of the vehicle “had beef” with Allen.
“This person that has beef with Anson, is the one who sent Anson to prison a year ago,” Moreland said.
Rae said messages the family has received have more or less confirmed that information.
“The only thing that stays the same is everybody that continues to message us … the name of the passenger stays the same,” Rae said. “Every single person that has called us said, this is who was in that truck. So, why does every single person know that name?”
Both Moreland and Rae said the Marysville Police Department has refused to return their repeated calls so that they could not only provide information to the police, but also receive updates about the deadly incident.
“The police won’t return our calls,” Moreland said.
Rae said they had a picture of the license plate of the vehicle involved in the alleged incident.
“We have a picture of someone that seems pretty reliable, they sent a picture with the license plate that said, ‘The front end is damaged, it is a tan Tahoe. The guy that is driving it was the same guy mentioned that you guys said. He stays here, this is a picture of the vehicle,’” Rae said. “I have tried to tell the cops this.”
Moreland said she has tried to reach the police twice since arriving in Marysville. Rae said she, as well as others, also have tried to contact the Marysville Police Department.
“They won’t answer,” Moreland said. “They’re not answering. I’m leaving messages, they will not call my number back.”
Rae said she was able to get through to a “female operator” one time who took a message, but said she wouldn’t let Rae talk to anyone else. She also claimed that other witnesses haven’t been talked to about what happened.
Moreland said the only contact she’s had with law enforcement was a video chat that took place after midnight Friday, early Saturday morning.
“I had one of my adopted sons at the scene to get me the information for when I got here,” Moreland said. “So he gave me a pamphlet with fliers for therapy and a yellow pamphlet that has the report number and his name.”
The name on that yellow pamphlet was listed as B. Daredes with the agency listed as the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Moreland said Daredes told her to contact him again after they initially spoke, but she said he has not returned her calls.
“They won’t answer me, it makes me angry,” Rae said. “They won’t say a thing to me. They’ll tell me to take a message or to leave a message or I’ll get connected to another place that connects me to another place. Somebody could at least answer the phone and say, ‘We have no leads.’”
Rae said Allen was “labeled homeless,” but had been living with her in Marysville. She said she believed that the Marysville Police Department may not be taking the case as seriously because Allen was thought to be homeless.
“When this all first took place, a cop apparently told someone that night that he was just a homeless person. So that was out there. And then all of a sudden it wasn’t important,” Rae said. “So I feel like this stimulated from someone saying that the night he was murdered. And then it was out there that it was just some homeless person that probably got run over sleeping on the sidewalk. But that wasn’t the case, he was with his friend and he was ran over. I think it came from that one little comment that was mentioned and then now all of a sudden it’s just not worth mentioning.”
Rae said the family has been spending their savings to help lodge Moreland in the area while she deals with the sudden loss of her son.
“He doesn’t deserve this,” Moreland said.
Rae said because of Allen’s actions, he was able to at least save his friend, Wise.
“What I see it as, is he saved his friend,” Rae said. “His friend said he felt Anson tug him and then Anson went under the wheels and his friend was safe. I just feel like Anson saved his friend, the last thing he could do before he died. That’s just the kind of person he was.”
Moreland said she last talked to her son less than an hour before Allen was killed.
“I talked to him twice on the phone, on video chat, Friday,” Moreland said. “One at 3:33 and one at 7:49, and then by 8:30 he was run over and by the time of death, it says 8:48.”
Moreland said she just wants to see justice for her son.
“I’m frustrated and I’m emotional. I’m literally in tears most days, every day,” Moreland said. “… I went over to his spot (where he died) and I just threw my hands in the air and said, ‘Come get me instead, why?’”