A Yuba City man died in a solo-vehicle accident on Highway 20, near Spring Valley Road on Friday, according to a Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol news release.
At around 2:45 a.m. CHP and Cal Fire arrived at the scene and found a Honda Civic fully engulfed in a fire. Once the vehicle fire was extinguished, Cal Fire personnel found a deceased male in the vehicle. It was determined that the Honda was driving west on Highway 20 at a high rate of speed when it left the road and collided with a tree. The impact caused the Honda to overturn and catch fire, according to the release. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leslie Williams said the identity of the man was pending confirmation and notification of next of kin. She said DNA or dental records will need to be obtained to confirm the man’s identity.