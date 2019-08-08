The Yuba City man killed in a fiery head-on collision last weekend was identified by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office as 20-year-old Desraj Chima.
Chima was driving his 2008 Infinity on Highway 99 as Yuba City resident Gurdeep Gurcha, 28, was driving her 2003 Lexus the opposite direction. Direction of travel for either vehicle has not been established.
As the vehicles approached each other, one car crossed from the northbound lane into the southbound lane and into the path of the oncoming car.
The two vehicles crashed, then came to rest blocking the southbound lanes of the highway, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.
Gurcha was removed from her car by passersby who stopped to assist, according to the release. She suffered major injuries and was transported to UC Davis Medical Center.
They were unable to remove Chima from the car and he died at the scene.