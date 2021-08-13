One person was struck and killed in a hit-and-run accident on Interstate 5 near Arbuckle early Friday morning.
According to a release issued by the Williams area California Highway Patrol, a man – identified only as a 30-year-old resident of Arbuckle – was walking partially in the roadway of the northbound lane on Interstate 5 south of Hahn Road at approximately 3:05 a.m. while someone believed to be driving a semi-truck was traveling at an unknown speed at the same time.
“Due to party one’s location partially within the number two lane of I-5 and the limited lighting in the area at the time of the collision, vehicle two collided into party one,” read the release.
The man sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.
The vehicle involved fled the scene after the collision and had not been located at the time of the release.
At this time the make and year of the semi-truck has not been determined.
The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.