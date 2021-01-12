The man killed in the house fire in Linda on Sunday has been identified as Jeff Osborn, 68, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Osborn and Amy Hanson were inside the home located in the 5600 block of Arboga Road when the fire started around 9 p.m. Hanson discovered the fire when she heard Osborn yelling for help from his room and saw him already engulfed in flames. She wasn’t able to put out the fire and went outside to get help. After neighbors called 911, she tried to get back into the house with a water hose to save Osborn but the smoke was too thick and she couldn’t breathe.
Linda Fire Protection District firefighters who responded to the scene entered the home and found Osborn dead inside the home.
Four Linda Fire units and mutual aid from the Olivehurst Fire Department extinguished the fire.
Hanson was taken to the hospital by ambulance and treated for minor injuries. Two dogs were also killed in the fire including Hanson’s service dog, Lola, according to Hanson.
“Unfortunately due to the damage of the structure we are still investigating the cause,” Linda Fire Chief Kyle Heggstrom said on Tuesday.