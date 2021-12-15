A 46-year-old Loma Rica man was killed Sunday afternoon in Olivehurst along State Route 70 just south of McGowan Parkway after allegedly losing control of his vehicle with three children inside.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the man was travelling at about 90-100 miles per hour, an unsafe speed for the wet conditions on that day, and lost control of the 2005 Jeep he was driving while having three children in the vehicle – ages 10, 5 and 3.
After losing control of the Jeep, the man veered to the right off of the roadway and collided with a dirt berm which sent the vehicle airborne, according to the CHP. The Jeep rolled over several times as a result and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. CHP determined that the man was not wearing a seat belt.
As a result of the ejection, the man succumbed to fatal injuries caused by blunt force trauma when he collided into the dirt field, the CHP said. The children in the Jeep were transported to UC Davis Medical Center with moderate to minor injuries and were released to their mother.