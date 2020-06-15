An Olivehurst man who had pleaded no contest to committing a lewd act on a child under 14 years old was sentenced to five year probation.
Lem Pep, 38, has been in custody since Jan. 23 on $200,000 bail after being arrested and charged with three child molestation counts. A victim reported to authorities that Pep touched her vagina under her clothes at least two times while she lived with Pep. Another victim reported that Pep orally copulated her while she was sleeping, according to court documents.
A psychological evaluation of Pep that was provided to the court determined that Pep was a low-risk to engage in future lewd acts. That combined with the recommendation of the probation department was used by Judge Julia Scrogin to come to a decision.
Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Ashley Tuft voiced concern about Pep being released on probation – she did not agree with the assessment that Pep is a low-risk for future criminal acts with children. She asked that the court sentence Pep to the low term of 16 months in state prison.
Scrogin sentenced Pep to five years probation and ordered that he stay away from locations where children are present along with several other terms and conditions. Scrogin emphasized to Pep that if he violated probation he would almost certainly face time in prison.
As of late Monday, Pep had been released from custody.