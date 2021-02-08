A Yuba City man was placed on three years probation after pleading no contest to kidnapping, attempted carjacking, and inflicting corporal injury.
Edgar Jimenez, 28, was arrested in June 2020 and has been in custody ever since for a series of incidents in Yuba City that involved him allegedly attempting to steal two cars. In addition, a victim was driving by Shanghai Bend Park when Jimenez jumped into her vehicle and demanded she drive away from the area. Prior to that incident, he allegedly assaulted another victim before fleeing on foot.
On Jan. 22, Jimenez entered no contest pleas to three of the seven counts he was originally charged with. On Monday, Judge Laura Davis sentenced Jimenez to probation with credit for time served. The Sutter County District Attorney’s Office argued that Jimenez should receive a prison term. As part of his probation order, Jimenez must have no contact with the victims in the case.