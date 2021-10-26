A Yuba City man originally charged with multiple felony sexual assault counts was placed on 36 months probation last week for misdemeanor battery as part of a plea agreement.
Charles Sewell, 32, was originally charged with rape, sexual penetration by a foreign object, oral copulation by force, and misdemeanor counts of petty theft and battery.
According to law enforcement, a woman reported in September that she had been the victim of a sexual assault. Officers responded to the 400 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City. Sewell allegedly convinced the woman to walk to a secluded area where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.
On Oct. 20, Sewell pleaded no contest to one count of battery and had the other charges dismissed. He was scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on Oct. 22. Sutter County Assistant District Attorney Cameron King said the evidence in the case was not clear cut.
“After filing the case, our office received supplementary police reports with additional information, and we spoke directly with the victim, who now resides in another state. In short, according to the defendant, the victim consented to everything he did, while even by the victim’s own account, her actions could fairly be said to have sent the defendant ‘mixed signals,’” King said in an email. “Based upon the totality of the evidence, we determined that the plea bargain was appropriate and in the interest of justice.”
Sewell was released from custody last week after receiving credit for time served in Sutter County Jail. He had been in custody since Sept. 3. Sewell was ordered to enroll in a batterer’s treatment program and King said Sewell cannot contact the victim in any way.