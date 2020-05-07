A man accused of drunken driving and crashing his vehicle into a Knights Landing home in 2019, killing three people, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to possessing a firearm while being an unlawful alien in the United States
Ismael Huazo-Jardinez, 34, is charged with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, two felony counts of driving under the influence-causing death or injury, and nine sentence enhancements of inflicting great bodily injury in Sutter County.
Huazo-Jardinez was initially arrested on May 4, 2019, by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office after crashing into the trailer home of the Pacheco family in Jennings Court in Knights Landing.
According to Appeal-Democrat archives, the victims were all asleep in one room when the fatal collision occurred at 9:50 p.m. Huazo-Jardinez was driving a Chevy Avalanche north on Highway 113 at a high rate of speed.
Last May, an investigation into the truck he allegedly crashed into the home and a search warrant served on his home produced two handguns – one of which had been reported stolen out of Boise, Idaho, and the other registered to a person in Colusa County (officers believe this gun was stolen and not reported).
According to a press release from the U.S. Eastern District Court of California, Huazo-Jardinez is a citizen of Mexico and has twice been removed from the country and denied reentry. As an illegal immigrant, he is prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm.
Huazo-Jardinez remains in federal custody and is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Morrison C. England Jr. on Aug. 6. He faces a maximum of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the firearms charges.
His arraignment regarding gross vehicular manslaughter is scheduled for May 11 at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court.