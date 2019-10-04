A Marysville man accused of stabbing his mother to death pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Friday.
The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office negotiated a plea agreement with Otoniel Carranza, 37. Carranza is to serve 30 years-to-life in prison, according to a statement emailed by Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry.
He had pleaded not guilty at his Aug. 19 arraignment.
“He has to serve the 30 years, at which point he will become eligible for parole,” Curry said by phone.
Carranza walked into the Marysville Police Department Aug. 16, and told officers he stabbed his mother in their Marysville apartment. Roselinda Franco, 58, was found in the Ramirez Street apartment with multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The early resolution was a surprise on a case of this magnitude,” Curry said. “I think Mr. Carranza must have some remorse... that’s probably chiefly what’s behind the early resolution.”
Carranza is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. at the Yuba County Courthouse.