After pleading not guilty last week to charges related to his arrest and the seizure of five pipe bombs, 61-year-old Jeffrey Dickerson accepted a plea deal with the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office and was sentenced Wednesday in a Sutter County courthouse.

Dickerson was sentenced for a total of five years in state prison on charges that include one count of a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of malicious possession of a destructive device on a public street, one count of possession of a zip gun, and one count of possession of destructive device materials/ingredients with the intent to construct a destructive device, Sutter County District Attorney Amanda Hopper said Thursday.

