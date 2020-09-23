A Yuba County man pleaded no contest to manslaughter in connection to the death of an Olivehurst man in 2019.
Matthew Mire, 33, was alleged to have murdered Jose Lule, 33, after Lule’s body was found by a passerby in the 1900 block of Feather River Boulevard in January 2019. Mire and Lule were reported to have left an Olivehurst home in Mire’s car the night before Lule was found dead.
Mire has been in custody since Jan. 25, 2019, with no bail. On Sept. 18, the charge of manslaughter was added by the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office and Mire pleaded no contest to that charge and had the murder count dismissed.
As part of the plea agreement, Mire is facing 13 years in prison, according to Deputy D.A. John Vacek.
Vacek said 12 years of the sentence are connected to the manslaughter case and the other year is for Mire’s involvement in an assault on another inmate while in custody. Mire will be formally sentenced on Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m.