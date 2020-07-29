A man charged with multiple felonies related to a shooting in East Linda in April pleaded no contest to resisting arrest and threatening an officer.
Joshua Schroer, 22, had been charged with assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The charges stemmed from Schroer and Damian Stearns, 18, of Chico, allegedly shooting at another vehicle while they drove a silver Honda Accord in the area of Cattail Drive in East Linda.
Schroer was driving the car. The bullet fired at the other vehicle missed and penetrated a wall of a residence, narrowly missing a minor who was inside. After being transported to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office for questioning, Schroer became combative and assaulted a sheriff’s sergeant.
On Wednesday, Schroer pleaded no contest to the count of resisting arrest and threatening an officer. The remaining counts were dismissed by a motion from the district attorney’s office. Schroer will be sentenced on Aug. 24 at 9 a.m.
Stearns pleaded no contest on May 13 to shooting at a vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and 180 days in Yuba County Jail. Schroer remains in Yuba County Jail on $300,000 bail.