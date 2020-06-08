A man charged in a Yuba County shooting in July 2019 pleaded no contest to shooting at an inhabited vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Joseph Rosano, 36, appeared in Yuba County Superior Court Monday to enter pleas in two cases filed against him. Rosano is alleged to have shot at an occupied vehicle with a handgun after a physical altercation with two other men. Cell phone video taken by witnesses was used to identify Rosano as the suspect.
The attempted murder count was dismissed as part of the plea deal because it was arguable that Rosano used self-defense, according to Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello. The agreement stipulates that Rosano will be sentenced to seven years, eight months in state prison.
Rosano also pleaded no contest to a charge of resisting an executive officer while in custody related to him allegedly leading a resisting incident at Yuba County Jail on Feb.14 that required jail personnel to use pepper spray pellets and several tasers to control.
The district attorney’s office reduced that charge to a misdemeanor and Rosano pleaded no contest. His sentence in that case will run concurrent with his sentence in the felony case. Rosano remains in Yuba County Jail and is being held without bail.
He will be sentenced on July 13 at 9 a.m.