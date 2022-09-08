Dickerson.png

Dickerson

A man arrested and charged this week after allegedly being found to be in possession of five pipe bombs pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to several charges against him.

Sutter County District Attorney Amanda Hopper said that according to an investigative report, there is no apparent motive for why 61-year-old Jeffrey Dickerson allegedly had the explosive devices. She confirmed with the Appeal that the report did not suggest any known manifesto or extremist-type material collected so far as part of the investigation.

