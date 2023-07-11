Gabriel Angel Aguayo, 19, of Linda pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing on Tuesday on charges of second degree murder after a shooting resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy.

At around 11:30 p.m. on July 6, Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Shasta Glen Apartments in Linda. Upon arrival, deputies located a 13-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving measures by emergency personnel on scene, the juvenile succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

