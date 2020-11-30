A Linda man pleaded not guilty to four counts of unlawful sex with a minor under 10 and four counts of unlawful contact a minor.
Christopher Tyler Wright, 21, was arrested last week after an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of four female victims over the course of the last one to two years, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
“We were notified by the hospital after family members brought the victims to be examined in response to disclosures the juveniles had made, alleging the abuse perpetrated by the suspect,” Carbah said in an email.
Wright was arraigned in Yuba County Superior Court on Nov. 25 where his bail increased to $7 million. He is next scheduled to appear in court for a pre-hearing conference on Dec. 16 at 9 a.m.
As of late Monday, Wright remained in custody.