A man who was at large for two days following a shooting pleaded not guilty Monday to attempted murder, assault with a firearm, possessing firearms and ammunition as a felon, and committing a felony while released on bail.
The charges filed against Rusty Orion Chastain, 39, stem from his alleged involvement in a shooting just outside Live Oak last week. A victim was shot in the leg during a dispute in the 6600 block of Williston Road. The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office announced it was looking for Chastain on Aug. 19 and arrested him two days later.
Chastain had been arrested in May for gun and drug charges after a search warrant was served at a residence in the 6650 block of Sawtelle Avenue. Chastain posted bail in that case but failed to appear in court for a hearing on Aug. 19.
On Monday, Chastain appeared in court via video conference. He had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf. Chastain will next appear in court on Sept. 2 at 1:30 p.m. for a prehearing conference. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 4 at 9 a.m.
As of late Monday, he remained in Sutter County Jail on $275,000 bail.