A homeless man had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf by the public defender’s office to one count of assault with the intent to commit rape and sexual battery.
The Marysville Police Department arrested Alfonso Miguel Ferrer, 33, who was suspected of attempting to rape a victim in the railroad trestle tunnel on B Street and 17th Street, according to a press release.
At around 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the trestle for a report of an attempted rape and found the victim and a pretzel bag discarded by the suspect.
With the help of video footage of the incident and still photos from the video, officers conducted an investigation that led to Ferrer being identified as the suspect. At approximately 7:45 p.m. Thursday, officers located Ferrer on the edge of Ellis Lake behind Watermarke Shopping Center, after receiving word that Ferrer frequented Ellis Lake, according to the release.
Ferrer was wearing the same sweatshirt and backpack worn during the alleged assault. Officers went to Dollar Tree at 14th and B street, three blocks from where the alleged incident took place and reviewed surveillance video that showed Ferrer stealing a bag of pretzels nine minutes before the alleged assault.
Officers arrested Ferrer who was booked into Yuba County Jail on Thursday. He appeared in Yuba County Superior Court Friday via video conference call from Yuba County Jail for his arraignment. Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter increased bail to $100,000 from $75,000. As of late Friday, Ferrer remains in custody.
Wirtschafter set Ferrer’s preliminary hearing for May 29 at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court.