A Chico man pleaded not guilty to charges of hitting his wife with his car during a dispute.
Travis Norton, 29, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, and DUI causing injury. The alleged incident took place on July 6 on Highway 65 near Forty Mile Road. At 11:46 p.m., law enforcement responded to a report of an injured woman in the roadway. Norton was at the scene and said another vehicle had hit his wife. Norton’s vehicle had damage consistent with a collision and after further investigation it was determined that the victim and Norton had been in a dispute prior to her being hit and that Norton was under the influence.
The woman was taken by ambulance to a Sacramento area hospital for serious injuries to her lower legs.
Norton posted bail after being arrested and was arraigned in Yuba County Superior Court on Tuesday.
He will next appear in court on Oct. 28 for a pre-hearing conference. Norton’s preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. He remains out of custody.