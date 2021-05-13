An Olivehurst man pleaded not guilty to shooting at an inhabited dwelling, three counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possessing ammunition, and a misdemeanor count of assault with a firearm on a person related to a shooting that occured last weekend.
Jorge SotoMayor-Sanchez, 23, was arrested on Monday after an investigation into a drive-by shooting in the 1800 block of Beverly Avenue on Sunday. No one was injured but an occupied residence and vehicle were struck.
A search warrant served in the 4700 block of Arboga Road on Monday afternoon found three handguns. SotoMayor-Sanchez appeared in Yuba County Superior Court on Wednesday for his arraignment. As of late Thursday, he remained in Yuba County Jail and is ineligible for bail.
He will next appear in court on May 19 at 9 a.m.