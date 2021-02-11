The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Yuba City man after a minor female victim reported that a family friend had molested her in her Linda home, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
John William Williford, 58, was arrested Monday and charged with committing a lewd act with a child under 14, oral copulation with a minor under 14, and sexual penetration of a minor under 14. On Wednesday, Williford pleaded not guilty to those charges in Yuba County Superior Court.
Carbah said the alleged crimes took place in the victim’s Linda home between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3 while the victim and her brother were left in Williford’s care. The victim reported the abuse to a parent. Williford is a registered sex offender from a 2003 molestation conviction, according to Carbah.
Williford was booked into Yuba County Jail on $300,000 bail. He will next appear in court on Feb. 24 for a prehearing conference. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26 at 9 a.m.