A Rancho Cordova man pleaded not guilty to one count of unlawful sex with a minor for an alleged incident that took place last May.
Fabian Ezequiel Alferez, 25, was arrested on Thursday following an investigation into a rape that was reported last month, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
In May 2020, a 16-year-old girl went to meet who she believed to be a teenage boy she had met online, but instead it was an adult male who allegedly sexually assaulted her in a vehicle, according to Carbah. He allegedly refused to unlock the car and held the victim at knifepoint.
Alferez was charged with one count of unlawful sex with a minor and appeared in Yuba County Superior Court on Monday for his arraignment. He will next appear in court on March 17 at 9 a.m. for a prehearing conference.