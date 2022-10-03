A man was arrested after fleeing officers, ramming his pickup into two sheriff’s vehicles and then climbing to the top of a 150-foot tower before finally giving up, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies said the incident began Saturday when they attempted a traffic stop in Marysville on a man identified as Michael Williams. But after initially yielding, Williams sped away, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release posted on social media.

