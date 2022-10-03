A man was arrested after fleeing officers, ramming his pickup into two sheriff’s vehicles and then climbing to the top of a 150-foot tower before finally giving up, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies said the incident began Saturday when they attempted a traffic stop in Marysville on a man identified as Michael Williams. But after initially yielding, Williams sped away, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release posted on social media.
Williams, 37, of Chico, rammed the Ford F-150 he was driving into the driver’s side of a patrol vehicle during the chase, severely damaging the car and injuring the deputy, according to the news release.
The truck rammed a second patrol vehicle after Williams found himself stuck at a dead end near F and Third streets, the release stated, damaging that sheriff’s car as well but not injuring the deputy.
Williams’ car eventually became disabled after he drove through a gate and into a sewage drain, deputies said.
Fleeing on foot, WIlliams climbed to the top of a 150-foot cell tower and refused to come down, according to the release. The Yuba County Crisis Negotiation and Yuba-Sutter SWAT teams began negotiations, deputies said, and after six hours Williams surrendered.
He was arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon on peace officers, and booked at the Yuba County Jail.
Williams was found to be on probation and it was learned the truck he was driving was stolen, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The injured officer was released from the hospital and said to be recovering at home.